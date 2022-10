The Hawks waived Etienne on Sunday, Pat Benson of SI.com reports.

Etienne tried to compete for a spot in the Opening Night roster, but that was always going to be complicated, and in the end, he is now a free agent and needs to decide where he'll continue his career. Having said that, Etienne is likely to stay with the organization but as a member of their G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.