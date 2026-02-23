Horford logged 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt), seven assists, three steals, two blocks and one rebound across 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 win over Denver.

Horford drew the start with Draymond Green (back) sidelined and delivered in a big way, pouring in a season-high 22 points fueled by six three-pointers. Prior to Sunday, Horford had made just six total threes across six February games at a 23.1 percent clip, with his previous season high being four triples - a mark he hit twice, most recently Dec. 25 against Dallas. While it would be unwise to expect this level of production to become the norm for the 39-year-old, it's encouraging to see the veteran turn back the clock with a performance like this.