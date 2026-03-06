Horford contributed 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Horford has alternated between the starting lineup and the bench most of the season, but he's been productive when handed a first-unit role. He has scored in double digits in his four starts since the All-Star break, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 28.5 minutes per game.