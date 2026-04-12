Horford (calf) registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 124-118 loss to the Kings.

Just as head coach Steve Kerr had promised heading into Friday's contest, Horford was on a restriction of 15-to-20 minutes and fell right between that range while suiting up for the first time since March 13. Though Horford didn't appear to have any setbacks in his return from the right soleus strain that kept him sidelined for 14 straight games, the Warriors may not have much motivation to aggressively ramp up his workload during Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Clippers. Golden State is already locked into the No. 10 seed and may prefer to preserve Horford's health heading into next week's Western Conference Play-In Tournament.