Warriors' Al Horford: Remaining out vs. Nets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horford (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.
Horford will remain sidelined Wednesday with a right calf strain. Quinten Post (foot) is also out against the Nets, leaving plenty of opportunities for Kristaps Porzingis and Gui Santos in the frontcourt.
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