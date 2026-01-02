Horford (sciatica) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Horford has been working through sciatic nerve irritation since early December. He's on track to play Friday and could enter the Warriors' starting five for the second time this season due to the absence of Draymond Green (rest). Horford's lone start was against the 76ers on Dec. 4, when he tallied three points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 18 minutes.