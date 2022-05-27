Wiggins posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 victory over Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Wiggins struggled from deep, but he was inefficient from inside the arc en route 18 points and added 10 rebounds, notching his second double-double of the Western Conference Finals and his fourth of the playoffs. Across 16 postseason contests, he's averaged 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33.2 minutes per game.