Wiggins (ribs) went through shoot around Friday ahead of Game 6 versus the Warriors, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Wiggins is still listed as questionable for Game 6 due to a left costal cartilage fracture, but his participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability. If Wiggins is upgraded to available, he should receive a large workload, as he is averaging 33.4 minutes per game across the first five contests in the series.