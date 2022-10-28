Wiggins provided 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 123-110 win over the Heat.

Wiggins posted his first double-double of the campaign and continues to contribute across the board. The veteran forward started the season with three straight 20-point performances and while he hasn't been able to repeat such feat in each of his last two games, he continues to be a productive player despite holding a secondary role in the Warriors' offensive scheme behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.