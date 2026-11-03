Bassey recorded 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 116-113 win over the Suns.

Bassey delivered a career-best scoring performance and led Golden State in rebounds after Draymond Green was ejected early in the third quarter. The reserve big man capitalized on his increased playing time, collecting three offensive boards and providing an efficient interior scoring presence. His performance could earn him additional opportunities, although Green's availability will significantly influence Bassey's fantasy outlook.