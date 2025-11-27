Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Back from G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden State recalled Melton (knee) from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday.
Melton continues to recover from surgery to repair a sprained ACL in his left knee that he underwent last December. He has been cleared to scrimmage with the G League affiliate, which indicates that he is inching closer toward making his 2025-26 debut.
