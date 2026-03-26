Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Just misses double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton produced 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 win over the Nets.
The 27-year-old wing fell one board short of his first double-double of the season. Melton has been busy of defense of late, snatching seven steals over the last two games, and over 14 games since the All-Star break he's averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 threes in 25.1 minutes a contest.
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