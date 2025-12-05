default-cbs-image
Melton (left knee injury management) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Melton made his season debut Thursday and played 21 minutes. The Warriors are beginning a back-to-back set Saturday night, and it would be surprising to see Melton available for both contests. If he can't play Saturday, Will Rihard and Gary Payton would likely see an uptick in minutes.

