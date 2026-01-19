default-cbs-image
Melton has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat due to left knee injury management.

Melton will be held out of the front end of Golden State's back-to-back set, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Raptors. With the 27-year-old guard sidelined, Will Richard, Gary Payton and Buddy Hield are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

