Schroder (knee) checked back into Tuesday's game versus the Jazz with 3:21 remaining in the third quarter, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schroder missed just over five minutes of game time due to a left knee injury scare before returning to action. Unless the 30-year-old guard suffers a further setback, he should be able to finish out Tuesday's contest.

