Coach Steve Kerr said that Schroder will start in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 31-year-old guard will start alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt during his Warriors debut Thursday. Across his last five games with the Nets, Schroder averaged 17.8 points, 7.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field across 31.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Dennis Schroder: Won't debut Sunday•
-
Warriors' Dennis Schroder: Dealt to Warriors•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Sniffs double-double Friday•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Surpasses 30 points as top scorer•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Season-low four points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Records double-double•