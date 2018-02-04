Warriors' Draymond Green: Another full line Saturday

Green went for eight points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Green generated a single-digit point total for the third time in five games, but he once again complemented his offense with some solid rebounding and assist numbers. The energetic forward has brought down at least five rebounds in eight straight contests while also dishing out at least five assists in eight of his last 10. Those well-balanced lines are keeping Green's value solid across all formats, with his occasional double-digit scoring efforts serving as a welcome bonus.