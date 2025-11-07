Warriors' Draymond Green: Available vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (ribs) is available for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
The Warriors have expectedly upgraded Green from probable to available. The veteran forward should be able to handle his usual duties in the frontcourt. Green has averaged 8.0 points, 6.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 29.6 minutes per game over eight appearances this season.
