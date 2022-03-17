Green will come off the bench Wednesday against the Celtics and be limited to about 24 minutes, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green saw his first game action in over two months Monday against the Wizards and had six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 20 minutes. The 32-year-old's minutes restriction will receive a slight bump for his second game back, and it's only a matter of time before he reclaims his spot in Golden State's starting five.