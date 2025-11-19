Green (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami.

Green was a late addition to the injury report for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Stephen Curry (ankle), Jonathan Kuminga (knees) and Al Horford (rest) have already been ruled out, while Jimmy Butler (back) and Buddy Hield (illness) are questionable. The Warriors may need guys like Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis to soak up a lot of minutes with the Warriors very shorthanded.