Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Saturday's 122-114 win over the Wizards that Green (calf) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green left Saturday's win three minutes in the first quarter with left calf tightness and was unable to return, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound. The Warriors likely won't offer up a timeline for Green's return until after the results of his MRI are read, but the fact that he required further testing on the injury suggests that he's at the very least unlikely to play in the team's next game Monday versus the Celtics.