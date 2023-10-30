Green (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green just returned from his ankle injury Sunday night and seemed fine in 21 minutes, and the Warriors giving him a probable tag for the second leg of the back-to-back is not a huge surprise. Assuming he plays, the Warriors will likely keep his minutes in check.
