default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Green (ribs) is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Green didn't play Wednesday against the Kings in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but the star big man looks likely to suit up Friday after a one-game absence. Green is averaging 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game in eight appearances this season.

More News