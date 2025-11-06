Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green (ribs) is probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Green didn't play Wednesday against the Kings in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but the star big man looks likely to suit up Friday after a one-game absence. Green is averaging 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game in eight appearances this season.
