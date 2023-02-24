Green is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to a right knee contusion.
Green appeared in Thursday's loss to the Lakers and posted six points, 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes. He's dealing with a knee issue ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set, and Jonathan Kuminga and Patrick Baldwin would likely see additional run Friday if Green is unavailable.
