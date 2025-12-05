Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against Philadelphia due to a right foot injury. He'll finish the night with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in nine minutes.

Green was in obvious discomfort as he exited the court for the locker room, and he didn't come back out for the start of the second half. He can be considered day-to-day until the team has more information on the extent of his injury.