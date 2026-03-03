This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Gary Payton: Listed out Monday
Payton (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Payton was considered a game-time call for Monday due to a left ankle issue, and the Warriors have since downgraded him to out. His absence should result in more chances for De'Anthony Melton and Pat Spencer in the backcourt.