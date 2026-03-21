Warriors' Gary Payton: No-go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Payton will be sidelined Saturday for injury management purposes. His absence should leave more opportunities for Pat Spencer and Will Richard. Payton's next chance to play will come Monday at Dallas.
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