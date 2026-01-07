Warriors' Gary Payton: Nursing left ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Payton may have tweaked his left ankle during the Warriors' 103-102 loss to the Clippers on Monday, when he finished with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block over 15 minutes. If he's unable to play Wednesday, then Will Richard, De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield would be in line for more minutes off the bench.
