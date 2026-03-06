This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Gary Payton: Probable for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Payton (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game in Oklahoma City.
Payton is on track to return from a two-game absence Saturday, which could result in fewer minutes for Pat Spencer and LJ Cryer. Check back for official confirmation on Payton's status closer to Saturday's tip.