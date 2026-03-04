This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Gary Payton: Questionable for Thursday
Payton (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against Houston.
The Warriors will be very thin Thursday and will be hoping Payton can give it a go -- Moses Moody (wrist) and Will Richard (ankle) have both been ruled out. De'Anthony Melton and Pat Spencer could have a lot on their plates Thursday.