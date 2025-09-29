Payton agreed to a deal to return to the Warriors on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Payton will return to Golden State after a season in which he averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 15.0 minutes per game across 62 appearances, including 11 starts. Payton figures to remain an important rotational piece, offering strong perimeter defense.