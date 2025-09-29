Warriors' Gary Payton: Returning to Golden State
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton agreed to a deal to return to the Warriors on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Payton will return to Golden State after a season in which he averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 15.0 minutes per game across 62 appearances, including 11 starts. Payton figures to remain an important rotational piece, offering strong perimeter defense.
