Payton provided 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 win over the Pelicans.

Payton made the most of his minutes off the bench to record a double-double while also ending as the Warriors' second-best scorer. He's not expected to produce at this rate on a steady basis, though, so there's a big chance this was just an outlier for Payton. This was the first time he recorded double-digit points and/or rebounds in a game this season, and it was also just the second time he logged more than 20 minutes in a single contest.