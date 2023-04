Payton closed Monday's 114-106 loss to the Kings in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes.

Payton sank a pair of triples, and outside of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, he was the only Warrior to score in double figures. With Jordan Poole struggling to stay on the court, Payton figures to continue garnering major minutes as Golden State's best defender on De'Aaron Fox.