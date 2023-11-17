Payton (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Payton suffered a left ankle sprain during Thursday's matchup against the Thunder and will miss at least one additional contest. Initial X-rays were negative, but his status moving forward remains unclear. Payton's next chance to suit up will come Monday against Houston. In his absence, Cory Joseph Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are candidates for increased roles, especially if Stephen Curry (knee) remains sidelined.