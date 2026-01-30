site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Gui Santos: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Santos (calf) is available for Friday's game versus the Pistons.
Santos was initially listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be available. Santos is averaging 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season.
