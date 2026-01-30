This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Gui Santos: Expected to play Friday
Santos is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to a bruised right calf.
Santos put together a strong 16-point performance Wednesday against the Jazz but evidently picked up a calf injury along the way. Even so, he appears on track to take the court Friday evening, barring any kind of setback.