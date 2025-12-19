Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Back in rotation per Kerr
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Steve Kerr relayed that Kuminga will be in the rotation for Thursday's game against the Suns, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga has been a healthy DNP in each of the Warriors' last three games, but the fifth-year forward is poised to see the court Thursday, perhaps in part due to the absence of Pat Spencer (personal). Kuminga has appeared in 17 regular-season games (13 starts) and is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assitss and 0.9 threes over 25.6 minutes per game.
