Kuminga (ankle) was able to scrimmage at Golden State's practice on March 5, but he remains without a timetable to return, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

"He has to feel right," coach Steve Kerr said. "He has to feel healthy. He has to feel explosive. We can't rush that." Kuminga has not played since Jan. 4 due to a right ankle sprain, though there's a chance he could return to action Thursday against the Kings.