Kuminga finished Wednesday's 134-112 win over the Hawks with 25 points (11-11 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes.
The Warriors returned to action after the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic and played inspired ball. Kuminga was one of seven Warriors to score in double digits in an emotionally-charged win. Although Draymond Green's return sent Kuminga back to the second unit, his production has actually increased coming off the bench, averaging 24.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the past four games.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Extends impressive scoring run•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Pours in career-high 28 points•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Reserve role Friday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable against Toronto•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Cleared to play•