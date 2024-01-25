Kuminga finished Wednesday's 134-112 win over the Hawks with 25 points (11-11 FG, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes.

The Warriors returned to action after the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic and played inspired ball. Kuminga was one of seven Warriors to score in double digits in an emotionally-charged win. Although Draymond Green's return sent Kuminga back to the second unit, his production has actually increased coming off the bench, averaging 24.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the past four games.