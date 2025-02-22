Kuminga (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Mavericks.
Despite returning to practice earlier this week, Kuminga is set to miss his 23rd consecutive game Sunday due to a right ankle sprain. Kuminga's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Charlotte.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Returns to practice•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Due for re-evaluation in 10 days•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Out two more weeks•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Not close to return•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Sheds walking boot•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Out at least three weeks•