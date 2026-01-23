Kuminga has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to left knee soreness. He'll end the night with 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals in nine minutes.

Kuminga appeared to twist his ankle and hyperextend his knee on a play during the first half, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.com, and the team has elected to shut him down for the rest of the night. The injuries don't appear to be overly serious, so he can be considered day-to-day until further notice.