Looney produced zero points (0-2 FG), seven rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 victory over Boston in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Looney's Game 6 stat line does not reflect the impact and growth he displayed throughout this season. Playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career, Looney became a continuously more versatile defender and well-rounded presence. He's now an unrestricted free agent with a high likelihood of returning to Golden State.