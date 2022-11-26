Looney supplied 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 129-118 victory over Utah.
Looney only scored six points in the first half on 3-of-5 shooting from the field but added six rebounds, five of which came in the first quarter to help Golden State jump out to an early 14-point lead. He collected six more rebounds in the second half to give him a game-high 12 on the night, with seven of those coming on the offensive end. It marked Looney's first double-double of the season and it was surprisingly just his third time grabbing 10 or more rebounds.
