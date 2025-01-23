Looney has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Sacramento due to illness, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Looney started Wednesday's game but was replaced by Trayce Jackson-Davis to open the second half. The veteran finished the contest scoreless (0-3 FG) and recorded two rebounds across nine minutes. Quinten Post and Jackson-Davis should handle center duties for the rest of the contest.
