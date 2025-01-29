Looney ended with six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Jazz.

Trayce Jackson-Davis started this game, but logged a total of six minutes. Meanwhile, Looney pulled down five offensive boards, matching Utah's total as a team. Looney's minutes have been volatile, however, so he's only worth monitoring in deeper formats for now -- he's played 10 or fewer minutes in two of his last four games.