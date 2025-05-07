Looney accumulated two points (1-2 FG), six rebounds, one block and two steals across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 99-88 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

With coach Steve Kerr slowly moving away from Quinten Post, Looney's role could grow in this series as the team could use his size to match up with Rudy Gobert. And with Stephen Curry (hamstring) now ruled out through Game 4, the Warriors could potentially utilize some bigger lineups, which would benefit Looney.