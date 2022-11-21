Looney (rest) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Pelicans, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have all already been ruled out for Monday's matchup due to rest, but it's also possible Looney and Andrew Wiggins will sit out as well. If Looney is sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green would be candidates to enter the starting lineup.