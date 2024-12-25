Share Video

Anderson (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Anderson and Gary Payton (calf) have both been upgraded from questionable to available, so the Warriors will be at full strength for Christmas Day. Anderson has appeared in seven of the Warriors' first nine games in December, averaging 4.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 13.4 minutes per game.

