Anderson will join the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

With veteran Draymond Green (back) getting the night off during the second leg of Golden State's back-to-back, Anderson will fill in at power forward for the Warriors in his third start of the season Friday. Anderson is capable of filling the box score when given meaningful playing time, but he's averaged 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 threes in 15.8 minutes across his two other starts, so fantasy managers' expectations should be tempered despite the veteran's move to the first unit.