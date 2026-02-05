Cryer (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Cryer will end up missing his fifth consecutive game due to left hamstring injury management, though the fact that he was listed as questionable heading into the day before being downgraded suggests that his return is imminent. Once he's back to full health, the two-way player is unlikely to be a regular factor in the Golden State rotation and could join the Warriors' G League affiliate to see more consistent minutes.